Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 4.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 13,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,277,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

