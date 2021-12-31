Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.23

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $136.80, with a volume of 8234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.