American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

