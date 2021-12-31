Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 3,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 133,088 shares of company stock worth $269,565.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

