CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarParts.com traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 6381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarParts.com by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

