ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.28

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.28 and last traded at C$52.09, with a volume of 36711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.53.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

