Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,816.68 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

NYSE SAFE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

