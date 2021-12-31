Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Catalent were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,011,227 shares of company stock valued at $389,357,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.