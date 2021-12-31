Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

