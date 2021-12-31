Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,975 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

