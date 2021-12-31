New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

