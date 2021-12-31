T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.51 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

