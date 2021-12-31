New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,006 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $207.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

