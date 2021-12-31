Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,200 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

