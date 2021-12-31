Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

