LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after buying an additional 257,816 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of LPLA opened at $161.87 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

