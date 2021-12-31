Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 2,964 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

