Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

