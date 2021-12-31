Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,605,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

