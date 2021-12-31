Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $5,507,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

