Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 350 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.55. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

