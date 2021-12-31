Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VONG stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

