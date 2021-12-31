Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

