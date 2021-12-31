Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

