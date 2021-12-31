Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $13,072,000.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.31.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $332.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

