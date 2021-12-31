Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

