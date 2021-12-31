First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

BUSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

