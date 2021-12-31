Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

