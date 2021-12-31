Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

HZNP opened at $108.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

