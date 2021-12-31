Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.40 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $352.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.91 and a 200-day moving average of $418.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.51 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.