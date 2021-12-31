Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.21 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.