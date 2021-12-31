Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

