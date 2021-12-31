Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after buying an additional 100,537 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.