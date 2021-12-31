Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 185,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

