Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

