Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

