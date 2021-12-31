Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.91 million, a PE ratio of 701.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Identiv has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $105,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,985. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

