MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 41,974 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.34 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

