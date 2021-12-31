PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after buying an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.