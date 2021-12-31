Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 869 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

IMAB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

