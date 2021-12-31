Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 100 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.