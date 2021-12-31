Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

