Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

