Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.8% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

