AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $239.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

