AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

