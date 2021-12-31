AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $188.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.