FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 464574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

