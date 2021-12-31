Brookstone Capital Management Has $672,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

