Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $131.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

